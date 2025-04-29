Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

