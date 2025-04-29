Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

KMI opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

