Icahn Carl C Sells 390,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Icahn Carl C lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.1% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Icahn Carl C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

Illumina stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

