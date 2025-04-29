Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

