Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

