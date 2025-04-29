Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $38.18 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,768 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

