Owen LaRue LLC Buys Shares of 18,847 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93,651 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.