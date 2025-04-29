9,764 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Herc makes up 1.0% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 340,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Herc by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 62.36%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

