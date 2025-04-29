FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $422.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

