AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 1,856.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IES by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $320.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.51.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

