Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.12% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

