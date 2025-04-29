Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,370,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585,178 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $463,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 904.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

