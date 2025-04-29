Randolph Co Inc Purchases Shares of 4,511 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 628,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

