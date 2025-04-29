Randolph Co Inc Has $26.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

