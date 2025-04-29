Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,817 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $197,434,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,738,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 711,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 689,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

