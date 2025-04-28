Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $174.58 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

