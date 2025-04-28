Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.49 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,430,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,499,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

