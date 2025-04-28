Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $449,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

