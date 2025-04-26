State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 1,189 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

