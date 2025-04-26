Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.