iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Arkos Global Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.