Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Phillips 66, Salesforce, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods that a manufacturing company holds at any stage of its production process. They represent the capital tied up in inventory and are managed to ensure smooth operations, meet customer demand, and minimize carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.17. 11,365,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,876,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $26.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.98. 2,556,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.20. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.12. 7,995,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Further Reading