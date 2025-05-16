Promising Esports Stocks To Consider – May 13th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve competitive video gaming—ranging from game developers and tournament organizers to hardware manufacturers and streaming platforms. Investing in these stocks gives individuals exposure to the rapidly expanding esports market, which is driven by rising viewership, sponsorship deals and media‐rights revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. 1,560,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. 132,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

