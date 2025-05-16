Promising Real Estate Stocks To Consider – May 13th

JD.com, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, and Ford Motor are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing income-producing properties. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the real estate market without having to buy or manage physical property themselves. Many real estate stocks take the form of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which by law must distribute most of their taxable income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 33,063,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. JD.com has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. 28,003,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,330,736. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,131,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.99. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 56,477,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,109,086. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

