Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

