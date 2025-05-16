Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – May 13th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, BP, Shell, Energy Transfer, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution and utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from green‐hydrogen electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers to storage and pipeline infrastructure developers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which is seen as a key element in the transition to low-carbon and renewable energy systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,302,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,406. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.30. The company had a trading volume of 623,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,083. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 6,815,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,285. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 6,872,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,503,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. 1,371,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,883. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

