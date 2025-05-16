Brokerages Set ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVBP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
AVBP stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.47.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24). Equities analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
