Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 113,246 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 958.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,069,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

