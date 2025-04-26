Arkos Global Advisors Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Arkos Global Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

