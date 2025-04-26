Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 740,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,952,000 after buying an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.72. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.