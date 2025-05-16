Best Fintech Stocks To Consider – May 13th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Mogo, Q2, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technologies—such as mobile apps, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data—to deliver financial services more efficiently than traditional banks. These firms may include digital payment platforms, peer-to-peer lenders, robo-advisors, InsurTech providers, and other innovators disrupting payments, lending, insurance, and wealth management. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to the rapid evolution of financial services as well as risks from regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $27.40 on Tuesday, hitting $2,532.01. 234,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,089.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 31,136,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Mogo (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Shares of MOGO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 128,025,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.47. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOGO

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 618,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,570. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 1,125,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,201. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.64. 350,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,641. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 457,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Further Reading