Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $36.34 Million Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,343,000. ServiceTitan makes up about 2.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $233,937,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $89,529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $87,896,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $71,155,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTAN. Baird R W raised shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.34. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

