Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,710,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $4,675,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

