Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,829,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

