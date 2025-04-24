Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

