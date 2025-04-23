Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,004.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,253.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

