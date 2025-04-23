Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,390 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,135,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,390 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $109,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

APLE opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

