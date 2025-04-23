Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 19,971 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 865,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,824,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

OMFL stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.