Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,644 shares of company stock worth $9,472,459 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $286.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $248.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

