MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 63,348 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

