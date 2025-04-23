Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,058,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.08% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.