Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $55,620,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BTI opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

