Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.49% of Chart Industries worth $203,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

