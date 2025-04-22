Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $832,000 Stock Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939,413 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 912,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Solid Power by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,793.52. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $205.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.70.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 471.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million.

Solid Power Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.