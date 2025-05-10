Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qualys were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $515,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,721. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

