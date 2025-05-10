EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 539,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 315,754 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

