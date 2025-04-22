Eversept Partners LP Invests $10.99 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,000. Teleflex accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.13% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 29.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

