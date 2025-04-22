Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Increased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 1.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Evergy worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,488,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $70.30.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

