Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases 176,189 Shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,189 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 2.22% of Tamboran Resources worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Tamboran Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TBN opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Tamboran Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tamboran Resources ( NYSE:TBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamboran Resources Corp will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBN shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBN

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.