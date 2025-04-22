United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

